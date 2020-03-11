(Reuters) - U.S. companies rushed to bulk up their cash reserves amid market turmoil fueled by the global coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in oil prices.

The following is a list of companies that have announced plans to take on additional loans and extend credit lines:

** Boeing Co (N: ) is planning to draw down the rest of a $13.8 billion loan it agreed last month, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak adds to pressure on the U.S. planemaker due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets.

** U.S. hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (N: ) said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday it was planning to draw down the remaining available amount under a $1.75 billion revolving credit line as it grapples with weak global travel.

** Online marketplace eBay Inc (O: ) announced in a regulatory filing on Wednesday an unsecured $2 billion five-year revolving credit facility.

** Walt Disney Co (N: ) said on Wednesday it entered into a $5.25 billion 364-day credit agreement. In addition, it also announced a new $3 billion five-year credit agreement in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1744489/000174448920000066/dis-20200306.htm.

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (N: ) said on Tuesday it increased its credit capacity by $550 million to boost liquidity.

** Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc (O: ) said on Tuesday it had raised $2 billion in new capital to bring liquidity to $8 billion.

** Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc (O: ) on Monday announced a $2.5 billion credit facility, in addition to a similar agreement worth $1.5 billion agreed less than two weeks ago.

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc (N: ) is asking companies it controls to draw down their credit lines to avoid liquidity crunch, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Casino resorts operator Wynn Resorts Ltd (O: ) is planning to draw down a portion of its $850 million revolving credit line as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic's impact on its revenues, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-11/wynn-to-draw-down-part-of-850-million-line-amid-virus-pain on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.