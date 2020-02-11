Breaking News
Quotes
All Instrument Types
  • All Instrument Types
  • Indices
  • Equities
  • ETFs
  • Funds
  • Commodities
  • Currencies
  • Crypto
  • Bonds
  • Certificates

No results matched your search

Search website for: 
Popular News
More
Popular Analysis
More
More
/Free Sign Up
 0

Puerto Rico oversight board eyes bankruptcy exit by year-end

Stock MarketsFeb 10, 2020 09:30PM ET
Saved. See Saved Items.
This article has already been saved in your Saved Items
 
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The flag of Puerto Rico flies outside the Capitol building in San Juan

SAN JUAN (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's long-running bankruptcy could cross the finish line by the end of the year under a schedule proposed by the U.S. commonwealth's federally created financial oversight board, according to a court filing on Monday.

A report filed by a mediation team said exiting bankruptcy prior to the end of 2020 is in "the best interests of all parties" and that it supports the board's schedule, which calls for a federal court confirmation hearing to begin Oct. 13 on a newly revised plan to restructure the Caribbean island's core government debt.

Puerto Rico commenced a form of municipal bankruptcy in May 2017 to restructure about $120 billion of debt and liabilities.

Mediators acknowledged that confirmation of the so-called plan of adjustment for $35 billion of bonds and claims and more than $50 billion of pension obligations will be contested by certain creditors.

Meanwhile, oversight board executive director Natalie Jaresko defended the deal announced on Sunday with an expanded group of investors who own about $8 billion of bonds as a "significant win" that would reduce the $35 billion to less than $11 billion.

"We are doing a great deal in this agreement to protect the people of Puerto Rico and bring us out of bankruptcy," she told reporters.

Approval of the deal by the board was not unanimous, with board member David Skeel tweeting on Monday that he "concluded there still are too many loose ends and I needed to vote no."

Municipal Market Analytics said the agreement "represents a doubling-down on aggressive bets on future growth, forcing future lenders to think of (Puerto Rico) as a permanently speculative credit profile."

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez remains opposed. The island's fiscal agency released a statement on Monday reiterating her position that if bondholders get better treatment so should retired government workers.

Under the agreement, general obligation (GO) bondholders would face average value reductions of 29%, which is lower than haircuts of 36% to 65% that were included in a prior plan of adjustment announced in September. Some GO bonds issued in 2012 and 2014 traded at higher prices on Monday.

Jaresko said the treatment of pensions, which includes a maximum 8.5% cut for retirees who receive more than $1,200 in monthly benefits, would not be revisited.

Puerto Rico oversight board eyes bankruptcy exit by year-end
 
Add a Comment

Add a Comment

Comment Guidelines

We encourage you to use comments to engage with users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other. However, in order to maintain the high level of discourse we’ve all come to value and expect, please keep the following criteria in mind: 

  • Enrich the conversation
  • Stay focused and on track. Only post material that’s relevant to the topic being discussed.
  • Be respectful. Even negative opinions can be framed positively and diplomatically.
  •  Use standard writing style. Include punctuation and upper and lower cases.
  • NOTE: Spam and/or promotional messages and links within a comment will be removed
  • Avoid profanity, slander or personal attacks directed at an author or another user.
  • Don’t Monopolize the Conversation. We appreciate passion and conviction, but we also believe strongly in giving everyone a chance to air their thoughts. Therefore, in addition to civil interaction, we expect commenters to offer their opinions succinctly and thoughtfully, but not so repeatedly that others are annoyed or offended. If we receive complaints about individuals who take over a thread or forum, we reserve the right to ban them from the site, without recourse.
  • Only English comments will be allowed.

Perpetrators of spam or abuse will be deleted from the site and prohibited from future registration at Investing.com’s discretion.

I Agree
Write your thoughts here
 
Are you sure you want to delete this chart?
Delete Cancel
 
Post
Post also to:
 
Replace the attached chart with a new chart ?
Replace Cancel
1000
Comment Guidelines
Your ability to comment is currently suspended due to negative user reports. Your status will be reviewed by our moderators.
Please wait a minute before you try to comment again.
Thanks for your comment. Please note that all comments are pending until approved by our moderators. It may therefore take some time before it appears on our website.
 
Are you sure you want to delete this chart?
Delete Cancel
 
Post
 
Replace the attached chart with a new chart ?
Replace Cancel
1000
Comment Guidelines
Your ability to comment is currently suspended due to negative user reports. Your status will be reviewed by our moderators.
Please wait a minute before you try to comment again.
Add Chart to Comment
Cancel Attach
Confirm Block

Are you sure you want to block %USER_NAME%?

By doing so, you and %USER_NAME% will not be able to see any of each other's Investing.com's posts.

%USER_NAME% was successfully added to your Block List

Since you’ve just unblocked this person, you must wait 48 hours before renewing the block.

Confirm Block Cancel
Ok
Report this comment

I feel that this comment is:

Submit
Comment flagged

Thank You!

Your report has been sent to our moderators for review
Close
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.
Continue with Google
or
Sign up with Email