Royal Caribbean Taking On Water

Chris Kimble | Oct 13, 2020 02:34PM ET

Follow In a truly organic market, cruise liners would all be trading for about three cents per share right now, but they’re not. All the same, a little bit of the incredibly grim reality (AKA their future) is seeping in, and my best short this morning is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: ). Royal Caribbean Chart. Here’s a longer-term view, illustrating how absurdly lofty they remain: Royal Caribbean Multi-Year Chart.

