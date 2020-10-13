Royal Caribbean Taking On Water

Please try another search
In a truly organic market, cruise liners would all be trading for about three cents per share right now, but they’re not. All the same, a little bit of the incredibly grim reality (AKA their future) is seeping in, and my best short this morning is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).
Here’s a longer-term view, illustrating how absurdly lofty they remain:
Reports Q1 2021 results on Tuesday, Apr. 27, after the close Revenue expectation: $51.38 billion EPS expectation: $15.70 Despite multiple regulatory probes and tightening...
Prince, Bowie, or Metallica? I’m still trying to figure out what will be the theme song for 2021. I’d been thinking “Party Like It’s 1999” by Prince...
It was a positive finish to the week on Friday with indices undoing Thursday's losses. All markets are well placed to post gains. The NASDAQ is working on a bullish handle trading...
Add a Comment
Are you sure you want to block %USER_NAME%?
By doing so, you and %USER_NAME% will not be able to see any of each other's Investing.com's posts.
%USER_NAME% was successfully added to your Block List
Since you’ve just unblocked this person, you must wait 48 hours before renewing the block.
I feel that this comment is:
Thank You!Your report has been sent to our moderators for review
We encourage you to use comments to engage with users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other. However, in order to maintain the high level of discourse we’ve all come to value and expect, please keep the following criteria in mind:
Perpetrators of spam or abuse will be deleted from the site and prohibited from future registration at Investing.com’s discretion.