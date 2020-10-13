Breaking News
Royal Caribbean Taking On Water

By Chris Kimble Oct 13, 2020 02:34PM ET
Royal Caribbean Taking On Water
By Chris Kimble   |  Oct 13, 2020 02:34PM ET
2
Saved. See Saved Items.
This article has already been saved in your Saved Items
 

In a truly organic market, cruise liners would all be trading for about three cents per share right now, but they’re not. All the same, a little bit of the incredibly grim reality (AKA their future) is seeping in, and my best short this morning is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Royal Caribbean Chart.
Royal Caribbean Chart.

Here’s a longer-term view, illustrating how absurdly lofty they remain:

Royal Caribbean Multi-Year Chart.
Royal Caribbean Multi-Year Chart.

2
 
Comments (2)
2

Comments (2)
Gary Vosganian
Gary Vosganian Oct 13, 2020 11:10PM ET
Save
Saved. See Saved Items.
This comment has already been saved in your Saved Items
Block User
Great article ! :/
Reply
1 0
Report
Matteo Ferrari
Matteo Ferrari Oct 13, 2020 5:15PM ET
Save
Saved. See Saved Items.
This comment has already been saved in your Saved Items
Block User
something is missing here...
Reply
2 0
Report
 
