U.S. economy slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says

Economy 3 hours ago (Jul 24, 2022 07:56PM ET)
95
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference, ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 14, 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that U.S. economic growth is slowing and she acknowledged the risk of a recession, but she said a downturn was not inevitable.

Yellen, speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," said strong hiring numbers and consumer spending showed the U.S. economy is not currently in recession.

U.S. hiring remained robust in June, with 372,000 jobs created and the unemployment rate holding at 3.6%. It was the fourth straight month of job gains in excess of 350,000.

"This is not an economy that is in recession," said Yellen. "But we’re in a period of transition in which growth is slowing and that’s necessary and appropriate."

Still, data last week suggested the labor market was softening with new claims for unemployment benefits hitting their highest point in eight months.

Yellen said inflation "is way too high" and recent Federal Reserve interest rates hikes were helping to bring soaring prices back in check.

In addition, the Biden administration is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which Yellen said has already helped lower gas prices.

"We've seen gas prices just in recent weeks come down by about 50 cents (a gallon) and there should be more in the pipeline," she said.

Yellen, who previously served as chair of the Federal Reserve, hopes the Fed can cool the economy enough to bring down prices without triggering a broad economic downturn.

"I'm not saying that we will definitely avoid a recession," Yellen said. "But I think there is a path that keeps the labor market strong and brings inflation down."

U.S. gross domestic product, a broad measure of economic health, shrank at a 1.6% annual rate in the first quarter, and a report on Thursday is expected to show a gain of just 0.4% in the second quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Yellen said that even if the second-quarter figure is negative, it would not signal that a recession has taken hold, given the strength in the job market and strong demand.

"Recession is broad-based weakness in the economy. We're not seeing that now," she said.

Journalists, some economists and analysts have traditionally defined a recession as two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. But the private research group that is the official arbiter of U.S. recessions looks at a broad range of indicators instead, including jobs and spending.

Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, said on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) on Sunday that the upcoming second-quarter figures would be "backward looking," which he called important context. "Hiring, spending, and production data look solid," he said.

Comments (49)
Dharamji Prajapati
Dharamji Prajapati Just Now
economy in recession don't believe anything she says
Carlos Rodríguez
Carlos Rodríguez 1 hour ago
I think she did not expect inflation to spike after overheating the economy for a long time. Well, she's only 25 years old and has little experience. Who would suspect? Surely if she had suspected something she would have acted responsibly, taking the best measures for the USA in the medium-long term... she would never act harming the country for particular or political interests...
Trumpster Rocks
Trumpster Rocks 2 hours ago
Yellin is telling Untruths. Don't believe anything she says ...all Smoke and M___s.
Trumpster Rocks
Trumpster Rocks 2 hours ago
Had to reword it as you well know the  Left controls Spe__ch and wants our souls too.
Trumpster Rocks
Trumpster Rocks 2 hours ago
It's very simple here... and we all know it or should Yellin is part of the Great Reset . She is one of them that's what this Administration is all about. This is O's third term ....who do you think is whispering as he foretold himself Joe's ear...
Kris Jay
Kris Jay 2 hours ago
this is the same person who admitted they have no idea about inflation and were wrong throughout 2021.
Daya Day
Daya Day 2 hours ago
absolute ly true
Daya Day
Daya Day 2 hours ago
absolutely true
First Last
First Last 2 hours ago
Plenty of people commenting here have been proven wrong and they keep posting.  Trump, too.  At least Yellen admitted it.
Roger Miller
Roger Miller 52 minutes ago
First Last Yellen is supposed to be the expert, which is why she was given those positions…the fact that everyone, including CEOs and Wall Street warned about inflation while she discounted it is the problem.
First Last
First Last 14 minutes ago
Roger Miller   She's an economist.  Can't expect Putin's decision to break his words & invade Ukraine, again, to figure in economic models.  From wiki: "Psychohistory depends on the idea that, while one cannot foresee the actions of a particular individual, the laws of statistics as applied to large groups of people could predict the general flow of future events."
GIO GIO
GIO GIO 2 hours ago
Shes clueless and that is frightening
jason white
jason white 2 hours ago
hopefully the Biden administration and all his amateur appointees are transitory...
First Last
First Last 2 hours ago
Not sure why you're hoping for something that already is.
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson 2 hours ago
It's not a recession until at least 60% of your retirement account is gone. Then you should be careful 🤣
Bob Thomas
Bob Thomas 2 hours ago
And inflation is transitory
Raj Shekar
Raj Shekar 2 hours ago
same commentary as transitory inflation concept.
