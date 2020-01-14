Breaking News
Quotes
All Instrument Types
  • All Instrument Types
  • Indices
  • Equities
  • ETFs
  • Funds
  • Commodities
  • Currencies
  • Crypto
  • Bonds
  • Certificates

Please try another search

Search website for: 
Popular News
More
Popular Analysis
More
More
/Free Sign Up
 0
Ad-Free Version. Upgrade your Investing.com experience. Save up to 40% More details

Earthquakes to impede Puerto Rico's economic recovery: Moody's

Stock MarketsJan 14, 2020 06:41PM ET
Saved. See Saved Items.
This article has already been saved in your Saved Items
 
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A collapsed shop is seen after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico

(Reuters) - A series of earthquakes that recently hit Puerto Rico poses a setback for the bankrupt U.S. territory in terms of its economic recovery and ability to retain residents and businesses, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

The quakes included one with a magnitude of 6.4 on Jan. 7, the Caribbean island's most powerful earthquake in 102 years. Governor Wanda Vazquez estimated damages at $110 million and has requested a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump.

Moody's said the earthquakes highlight "significant environmental risks" facing Puerto Rico, which has been in federal court since 2017 attempting to restructure about $120 billion of debt and pension obligation through a form of municipal bankruptcy.

"Damage from the quakes is likely to blunt a recent trend of positive economic activity and increase the risk of more residents and corporations looking to relocate," the credit rating agency said in a report.

The positive trend includes growth in population, employment and real economic output last year, according to the report.

An increase in the types and frequency of natural disasters on the island could make it harder to attract or expand operations by corporations, Moody's said. Compounding that problem is an expected phasing out by the U.S. Treasury of a business tax credit for American corporations based there, it added.

Puerto Rico is still struggling to recover from devastating hurricanes in 2017 and Moody's noted the island has received only a fraction of the federal funding allocated in the wake of that disaster.

Earthquakes to impede Puerto Rico's economic recovery: Moody's
 
Add a Comment

Related Articles

Add a Comment

Comment Guidelines

We encourage you to use comments to engage with users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other. However, in order to maintain the high level of discourse we’ve all come to value and expect, please keep the following criteria in mind: 

  • Enrich the conversation
  • Stay focused and on track. Only post material that’s relevant to the topic being discussed.
  • Be respectful. Even negative opinions can be framed positively and diplomatically.
  •  Use standard writing style. Include punctuation and upper and lower cases.
  • NOTE: Spam and/or promotional messages and links within a comment will be removed
  • Avoid profanity, slander or personal attacks directed at an author or another user.
  • Don’t Monopolize the Conversation. We appreciate passion and conviction, but we also believe strongly in giving everyone a chance to air their thoughts. Therefore, in addition to civil interaction, we expect commenters to offer their opinions succinctly and thoughtfully, but not so repeatedly that others are annoyed or offended. If we receive complaints about individuals who take over a thread or forum, we reserve the right to ban them from the site, without recourse.
  • Only English comments will be allowed.

Perpetrators of spam or abuse will be deleted from the site and prohibited from future registration at Investing.com’s discretion.

I Agree
Write your thoughts here
 
Are you sure you want to delete this chart?
Delete Cancel
 
Post
Post also to:
 
Replace the attached chart with a new chart ?
Replace Cancel
1000
Comment Guidelines
Your ability to comment is currently suspended due to negative user reports. Your status will be reviewed by our moderators.
Please wait a minute before you try to comment again.
Thanks for your comment. Please note that all comments are pending until approved by our moderators. It may therefore take some time before it appears on our website.
 
Are you sure you want to delete this chart?
Delete Cancel
 
Post
 
Replace the attached chart with a new chart ?
Replace Cancel
1000
Comment Guidelines
Your ability to comment is currently suspended due to negative user reports. Your status will be reviewed by our moderators.
Please wait a minute before you try to comment again.
Add Chart to Comment
Cancel Attach
Confirm Block

Are you sure you want to block %USER_NAME%?

By doing so, you and %USER_NAME% will not be able to see any of each other's Investing.com's posts.

%USER_NAME% was successfully added to your Block List

Since you’ve just unblocked this person, you must wait 48 hours before renewing the block.

Confirm Block Cancel
Ok
Report this comment

I feel that this comment is:

Submit
Comment flagged

Thank You!

Your report has been sent to our moderators for review
Close
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.
Continue with Google
or
Sign up with Email