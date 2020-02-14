Breaking News
Beijing to quarantine all arrivals as economic life struggles to pick up

Stock MarketsFeb 14, 2020 12:15PM ET
© Reuters. Workers wearing face masks clean the ground amid snowfall on Valentine's Day at the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing

By Kevin Yao

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese capital Beijing on Friday imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to the city from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and threatened to punish those who failed to comply.

It was not immediately clear how the restriction, relayed by the official Beijing Daily newspaper, would be enforced, or whether it would apply to non-residents of Beijing or foreigners arriving from abroad.

China's economy is struggling to get going after the annual Lunar New Year holiday, which was extended for 10 days to help contain the outbreak of the new and highly contagious respiratory virus, officially called 2019-nCov.

Authorities reported 5,090 new cases in mainland China, including more than 120 deaths, taking the number of infected to 63,851, and the number of deaths to 1,380.

For a full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak click, https://www.reuters.com/live-events/coronavirus-6-id2921484

Reuters graphics on the new coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-GRAPHICS/0100B5CD3DP/index.html

The figures give no sign that the outbreak is nearing a peak, said Adam Kamradt-Scott, an infectious diseases expert at the Centre for International Security Studies at the University of Sydney.

But with 500 million people already affected by movement and travel restrictions, President Xi Jinping warned top officials last week that efforts to contain the virus had gone too far and were threatening the economy, sources said.

In cities such as Beijing and the business hub Shanghai, streets and subways remain largely deserted with many shops and restaurants empty or shut.

Government employee Jin Yang, 28, made it to his Beijing office but found it "anything but normal".

Canteen lunches are banned in favour of boxed meals eaten at desks. Meetings are held online, not in person. Employees must wear masks all day and report their temperature twice a day.

GRAPHIC: Comparing new coronavirus to SARS and MERS - https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COMPARISON/0100B5BY3CY/index.html

WUHAN'S SELF-HELP

Wuhan, the city of 11 million people where the outbreak began, has the most acute problem.

With all public transport, taxis and ride-hailing services shut down in the city, volunteer drivers are responding to requests on ad hoc messaging groups to ferry medical staff and others in vital jobs to and from work, risking their own health.

Others work round the clock to find accommodation for medical workers in hotels that have volunteered rooms.

Many of the drivers keep their identities secret to avoid objections from family and friends. "Everyone in our group has such a strong sense of mission," said 53-year-old Chen Hui, who runs one of the ad hoc ride services.

The virus is killing around 2% of those it infects, but is able to spread faster than other respiratory viruses that have emerged this century.

"From now on, all those who have returned to Beijing should stay at home or submit to group observation for 14 days after arriving," read the notice from Beijing's virus prevention working group cited by the Beijing Daily.

"Those who refuse to accept home or centralised observation and other prevention and control measures will be held accountable under law."

A World Health Organization-led joint mission with China will start its outbreak investigation work this weekend, focusing on how the new coronavirus is spreading and its severity, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The mission will also seek more details on how, where and when the more than 1,700 healthworkers infected contracted the new virus, WHO officials said.

SLOWDOWN

Economists polled by Reuters said China's economic downturn would be short-lived if the outbreak was contained, but expected this quarter would show China's slowest growth rate since the global financial crisis.

The Chinese carmakers' association said auto sales in China were likely to slide more than 10% in the first half of the year because of the epidemic.

While the vast majority of infections and deaths have been in China, there have been nearly 450 cases in some 24 countries and territories outside mainland China, and three deaths.

Japan confirmed its first coronavirus death on Thursday. One person has died in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Vietnam has imposed 20 days' quarantine on Son Loi, a rural community outside Hanoi that is home to 11 of the 16 coronavirus cases reported in the country, two local officials said.

The biggest cluster of infections outside China has been on a cruise liner quarantined in a Japanese port, with 218 people on board confirmed as infected and taken to hospital.

On Friday, some passengers were allowed to disembark to complete their quarantine on shore.

The cruise liner MS Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, was allowed to dock in Cambodia after being rejected by five countries though no cases had been reported on board.

With thousands of flights to and from China cancelled, the International Civil Aviation Organization forecast global airline revenue could fall by $4 billion to $5 billion in the first quarter.

But the WHO has told the International Olympic Committee there is no cause to cancel or relocate the Tokyo Olympics, which start in July, the head of the IOC's Coordination Commission said.

Comments
Hayrettin Cetinturk
Hayrettin Cetinturk Feb 14, 2020 4:12PM ET
no matter what i say continue to all time.highs
Dave Jones
Dave Jones Feb 14, 2020 2:12PM ET
I come to the comments to get the real news. Thank you all.
MURSON CAPITAL INC
MURSON CAPITAL INC Feb 14, 2020 11:13AM ET
A survey of 163 companies of all sizes across China found that less than half were able to get back to work this week, according to investment bank China International Capital Corp, which published the results. Even more alarming: A third of roughly 1,000 small and medium-sized companies surveyed by academics from Tsinghua University and Peking University last week said they could only survive for a month with the cash they have.  read US gov telling lies  Even a recovery in the near future may not come soon enough for some. Before the outbreak, Chinese companies were preparing to pay back or refinance a lot of debt this year, according to analysts at S&P Global Ratings. Given the rising risk to the economy, they may find it harder to borrow. In the post.....on hand, giving it about two months to survive if he's unable to reopen for business. "That means we will die in April
Chris Vu
Chris Vu Feb 14, 2020 9:57AM ET
The truth about how great this country is. Well, old habits die hard. Two citizen reporters of Coronavirus have disappeared. This is why Huawei must be banned. Nothing in China can escape censure by the government.
Jose Emenis
Jose Emenis Feb 14, 2020 9:27AM ET
Wall Street can't be bothered with the coronavirus.... They're too busy manipulating the DOW stocks higher for Trump....
Arul Alagan
Arul Alagan Feb 14, 2020 9:27AM ET
True... Donald Trump Is Bigger Threat Than Coronavirus
형빈 전
형빈 전 Feb 14, 2020 6:17AM ET
one month ago, It was under 200 people.....but now It is over 63000. CCP must be more honest. Can they control the solituation??
Deepak Mehta
DMEHTA Feb 14, 2020 6:17AM ET
Doubt it but i see these numbers coming to us mainlad within a few weeks
James Marshall
James Marshall Feb 14, 2020 5:57AM ET
everything is fine, the crematory just runs 24/7 per all the workers...this is fine.
Bilderberg CEO
Bilderberg CEO Feb 14, 2020 5:49AM ET
400 million Chinese are in quarantine. The factories that make almost everything in the world are closed, but all markets are up. Get out while you can!
Sin Official
Sin Official Feb 14, 2020 1:33AM ET
they are hiding the numbers we all know that.cant trust communist
Yellow Drill
Yellow Drill Feb 14, 2020 1:02AM ET
Real Estate must be Cheap Now...Shorting the Cruise  Lines
Robert smith
Robert smith Feb 14, 2020 1:02AM ET
There's just something about taking a honeymoon cruise  -to a graveyard with YOU in it that just seems to turn people off... people are funny that way,
Mart Bab
Rubberduck1973 Feb 14, 2020 12:30AM ET
How many people can a taxi driver in Singapore with corona virus infect? This is a big one folks. Hold your hats. We are in all time high. The higher we go the harder we fall.
Mart Bab
Rubberduck1973 Feb 14, 2020 12:30AM ET
Everyone went back to work to soon in China. A gamble based on 35000 and declining numbers of infections. As it turns out, the numbers are incorrect.
Robert smith
Robert smith Feb 14, 2020 12:30AM ET
Mart Bab   RULE 1: When dealing with the government, the numbers will ALWAYS be wrong Rule 2 When they correct them (as with employment figures act) they will NEVER apoligize or try to explain how the H they keep having to "revise them" - Rule 3 If your betting on them you will always loose a lot of money BEFORE they correct them, Coincidence?
Azam Khan
Azam Khan Feb 14, 2020 12:30AM ET
What ever it is, it should be stopped by now we can only pray to God to stop this virus.
Paul Manefee
Paul Manefee Feb 13, 2020 11:35PM ET
CCP will tell you that they can guarantee the death rate is max 2%, why? because that’s the only number Xi Jingping approved
Thom Miller
Thom Miller Feb 13, 2020 10:36PM ET
Why all the worry about the coronavirus? The flu killed 61,000 in the US two years ago because the Trump administration cut flu vaccine spending by 43% so Trump could build the wall he promised would be paid for by Mexico.
Robert smith
Robert smith Feb 13, 2020 10:36PM ET
I hate Trump too, but to be fair (its what separates us from them) the CDC says that EVERY YEAR in the last 10 years 12,000 to 61,000 have died from the flu. But that doesnt mean that other years were all 12000 area and he caused the jump to 61,000. Also, I don't think your comparison of Trump to Coronavirus is fair either. Yes, there both uncontrolled killers and there seems to be  no cure in sight for either one of those diseases. BUT lets be fair to Coronavirus, there's no proof that it kills maliciously or with forethought. Also It's killed outside of China too, so that proves that when it kills children, the murders are not all racially motivated.
Bilderberg CEO
Bilderberg CEO Feb 13, 2020 10:36PM ET
Because obviously the Chinese are lying about the numbers. You don't quarantine 400 million people over 1,000 deaths.
Mike ND
Mike ND Feb 13, 2020 10:20PM ET
How can China’s markets keep going back up when their cities are ghost towns? Unbelieveable
Paul Manefee
Paul Manefee Feb 13, 2020 10:20PM ET
Because people still have delusion about the future prosperity of China
Mart Bab
Rubberduck1973 Feb 13, 2020 10:20PM ET
Paul Manefee  and the rest of the world
Robert smith
Robert smith Feb 13, 2020 10:20PM ET
Paul Manefee   That just MIGHT have something to do with the fact that most of the most breathtakingly new infrastructure in the world is all in China. While ours.... well, ours is all crumbling down around us. But HEY have you seen the great jobs we've done with all the billions we've spent around the world rebuilding the cities we've blown apart? -FOR NOTHING,
Robert smith
Robert smith Feb 13, 2020 10:20PM ET
I guess the moral of the story is, you can't *****their bridges and have yours too... but you CAN build a wall to make sure when one of our bridges collapses, only Americans will get to die.
Bilderberg CEO
Bilderberg CEO Feb 13, 2020 10:20PM ET
Because the central banks are propping the markets up.
SPX Trader
SPX Trader Feb 13, 2020 9:51PM ET
This article is such awful reporting. Everyone knew that the 14000 cases and 200+ deaths yesterday was due to a backlog of cases over many days due to a change in methodology. They didn't all happen in one day. To say that the rate of death "halved" is just plain lying. You need to compare the number of infections and deaths compared to two, three days before, and the numbers are WORSE.
Paul Manefee
Paul Manefee Feb 13, 2020 9:51PM ET
We all know that the official number of death have been very much massaged by CCP and hence cannot be trusted
William Smith
William Smith Feb 13, 2020 9:02PM ET
4000 new cases IS NOT receding.
Jimmy John
Jimmy John Feb 13, 2020 9:02PM ET
Either is the deceit
Lake Lot
Lake Lot Feb 13, 2020 9:02PM ET
Ether
