Breaking News
Quotes
All Instrument Types
  • All Instrument Types
  • Indices
  • Equities
  • ETFs
  • Funds
  • Commodities
  • Currencies
  • Crypto
  • Bonds
  • Certificates

No results matched your search

Search website for: 
Popular News
More
Popular Analysis
More
More
/Free Sign Up
 0
Ad-Free Version. Upgrade your Investing.com experience. Save up to 40% More details

Pressure Grows on Asia’s Factories as Tariff Escalation Bites

Economic IndicatorsSep 02, 2019 12:09AM ET
1
Saved. See Saved Items.
This article has already been saved in your Saved Items
 

(Bloomberg) -- Manufacturing sentiment across Asia remained in the doldrums during August as the escalating U.S.-China trade war continues to hammer sentiment.

Purchasing manager indexes for Japan, South Korea and Taiwan remained in negative territory. Japan’s Jibun Bank and IHS Markit PMI fell to 49.3 from 49.4 in July, the eighth consecutive month of contraction. The IHS Markit PMI for Taiwan fell to 47.9 from 48.1 in July.

While South Korea’s IHS Markit PMI rose to 49 from 47.3 in July, it is still showing a contraction. Readings below 50 signal a shrinking of factory activity.

The three manufacturing nations have been among the most exposed to trade tensions, a cooling technology boom and slowing demand in line with a weaker global economy.

China’s Caixin Media and IHS Markit PMI rose to 50.4 from 49.9 in July, indicating a renewed expansion and its highest level since March. Yet the nation’s official manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.5, according to data released Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics, with sub-gauges showing that domestic and new overseas orders contracted.

It was a soft picture across Southeast Asia with Indonesia slipping further into contraction -- to its lowest since July 2017 -- and the Philippines, Thailand, and Myanmar all expanding more slowly. PMIs for Malaysia and Vietnam -- the weakest and strongest performers in the region -- are due Tuesday.

Developments in U.S.-China trade relations remain the dominant driver of sentiment. On Sunday, higher U.S. tariffs on roughly $110 billion in Chinese imports took effect, as did Beijing’s retaliatory duties on U.S. goods.

“High uncertainty over U.S. - China trade policies, Brexit and other political and geopolitical developments continues to weigh on the global outlook,” economists at Barclays (LON:BARC) wrote in a note. “The news flow leaves room for hope on potential U.S.-China or Brexit deals, but the development pattern so far makes us skeptical about any sudden solutions.”

Pressure Grows on Asia’s Factories as Tariff Escalation Bites
1
 
Comments (1)
1

Related Articles

Add a Comment

Comment Guidelines

We encourage you to use comments to engage with users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other. However, in order to maintain the high level of discourse we’ve all come to value and expect, please keep the following criteria in mind: 

  • Enrich the conversation
  • Stay focused and on track. Only post material that’s relevant to the topic being discussed.
  • Be respectful. Even negative opinions can be framed positively and diplomatically.
  •  Use standard writing style. Include punctuation and upper and lower cases.
  • NOTE: Spam and/or promotional messages and links within a comment will be removed
  • Avoid profanity, slander or personal attacks directed at an author or another user.
  • Don’t Monopolize the Conversation. We appreciate passion and conviction, but we also believe strongly in giving everyone a chance to air their thoughts. Therefore, in addition to civil interaction, we expect commenters to offer their opinions succinctly and thoughtfully, but not so repeatedly that others are annoyed or offended. If we receive complaints about individuals who take over a thread or forum, we reserve the right to ban them from the site, without recourse.
  • Only English comments will be allowed.

Perpetrators of spam or abuse will be deleted from the site and prohibited from future registration at Investing.com’s discretion.

I Agree
Write your thoughts here
 
Are you sure you want to delete this chart?
Delete Cancel
 
Post
Post also to:
 
Replace the attached chart with a new chart ?
Replace Cancel
1000
Comment Guidelines
Your ability to comment is currently suspended due to negative user reports. Your status will be reviewed by our moderators.
Please wait a minute before you try to comment again.
Thanks for your comment. Please note that all comments are pending until approved by our moderators. It may therefore take some time before it appears on our website.
Comments (1)
Buzzy Jefferson
Buzzy Jefferson Sep 02, 2019 12:45AM ET
Save
Saved. See Saved Items.
This comment has already been saved in your Saved Items
Block User
Bloomberg is like an unstoppable ray of optimistic sunshine.
Reply
0 0
Report
 
Are you sure you want to delete this chart?
Delete Cancel
 
Post
 
Replace the attached chart with a new chart ?
Replace Cancel
1000
Comment Guidelines
Your ability to comment is currently suspended due to negative user reports. Your status will be reviewed by our moderators.
Please wait a minute before you try to comment again.
Add Chart to Comment
Cancel Attach
Confirm Block

Are you sure you want to block %USER_NAME%?

By doing so, you and %USER_NAME% will not be able to see any of each other's Investing.com's posts.

%USER_NAME% was successfully added to your Block List

Since you’ve just unblocked this person, you must wait 48 hours before renewing the block.

Confirm Block Cancel
Ok
Report this comment

I feel that this comment is:

Submit
Comment flagged

Thank You!

Your report has been sent to our moderators for review
Close
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.
Continue with Google
or
Sign up with Email