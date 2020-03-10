No results matched your search
The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ESCE) plans to partner with Canadian-based digital asset marketplace provider Blockstation to pilot security token offerings (STOs), according to a Letter-of-Intent published on March 10.
Blockstation is slated to provide a platform for listing, trading, clearing, settlement and the compliant tokenization of digital assets.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Ethiopia’s “special committee” has signed the ADA’s deal. The committee signed the deal excluding the country’s minister. A couple of days ago,...
Investing.com - XRP was trading at $0.70847 by 00:42 (04:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 20.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since...
Major Indian crypto exchange WazirX experienced disruptions caused by system failures for more than four hours Sunday. In a tweet at 5:24 PM UTC, WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty...
Add a Comment
Are you sure you want to block %USER_NAME%?
By doing so, you and %USER_NAME% will not be able to see any of each other's Investing.com's posts.
%USER_NAME% was successfully added to your Block List
Since you’ve just unblocked this person, you must wait 48 hours before renewing the block.
I feel that this comment is:
Thank You!Your report has been sent to our moderators for review
We encourage you to use comments to engage with users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other. However, in order to maintain the high level of discourse we’ve all come to value and expect, please keep the following criteria in mind:
Perpetrators of spam or abuse will be deleted from the site and prohibited from future registration at Investing.com’s discretion.