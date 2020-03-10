Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange to Trial Tokenized Security Offerings

Cryptocurrency Mar 10, 2020 02:22PM ET

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ESCE) plans to partner with Canadian-based digital asset marketplace provider Blockstation to pilot security token offerings (STOs), according to a Letter-of-Intent published on March 10. Blockstation is slated to provide a platform for listing, trading, clearing, settlement and the compliant tokenization of digital assets. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

