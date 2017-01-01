x
Cryptocurrency

 
This page is a gateway to Investing.com's in depth coverage of the alt-coin market. Sorted by activity and popularity, the data is easily accessible. Cryptocurrencies are virtual currencies, a digital asset that utilizes encryption to secure transactions. Crypto currency (also referred to as
Top Cryptocurrencies

  Name Symbol Price USD Market Cap Volume (24h) Total Vol. % Price BTC Chg. % 1D Chg. % 7D
Bitcoin BTC 17,930.0 $305.98B $16.04B 37.29% 1 -5.20% +5.45%
Ethereum ETH 817.89 $80.88B $4.34B 10.08% 0.0461012 +4.10% +41.59%
Bitcoin Cash BCH 2,288.5 $39.90B $2.72B 6.34% 0.130064 +6.40% +51.32%
Ripple XRP 0.75100 $31.40B $1.69B 3.94% 0.00004459 -0.97% +170.23%
Litecoin LTC 354.80 $19.29B $2.55B 5.94% 0.0195167 -1.28% +12.76%
Cardano ADA 0.535714 $14.46B $336.00M 0.78% 0.00003067 +11.26% +358.40%
IOTA MIOTA 4.7450 $13.06B $674.83M 1.57% 0.00025825 +14.39% +0.96%
Dash DASH 1,150.50 $9.37B $326.58M 0.76% 0.066409 +0.46% +40.50%
NEM XEM 0.91956 $8.61B $235.23M 0.55% 0.00005262 +11.14% +73.90%
EOS EOS 11.5780 $6.84B $1.60B 3.72% 0.00068475 +30.35% +139.15%
Cryptocurrencies Chat
Most Active Cryptocurrency Pairs

Top Cryptocurrency Pairs Performance

More Categories

News

SEC suspends trading in Crypto Company
SEC suspends trading in Crypto Company
By Ft - 17 minutes ago

Subscribe to the FT to read: Financial Times SEC suspends trading in Crypto Company Make informed decisions. Become an FT subscriber. Keep abreast of significant corporate, ...

Analysis

Clive Maund
The Bitcoin Bubble And The Greatest Fool By Clive Maund - 19 minutes ago

As most readers know, Bitcoin is now a monstrous bubble that has the dubious distinction of exceeding in magnitude all previous bubbles in history, going back to the Tulipomania in the 17th Century. ...

Lance Roberts
S&P 500: Is It 1999? 2007? Or Both? By Lance Roberts - 2 hours ago 3

In last week’s Technical Update, I discussed the potential for the S&P 500 to hit 2700 by Christmas. To wit: “The current momentum behind the market advance is clearly bullish, and ...

Craig Erlam
Tax Reform Spurs Santa Rally By Craig Erlam - 3 hours ago

US Seen Higher as Congress Prepares to Vote on Tax Reform Bill US equity markets are on course to open higher again on Friday, once again pushing for new record highs as tax reform edges ever ...

