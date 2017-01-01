Subscribe to the FT to read: Financial Times SEC suspends trading in Crypto Company Make informed decisions. Become an FT subscriber. Keep abreast of significant corporate, ...
|Name
|Symbol
|Price USD
|Market Cap
|Volume (24h)
|Total Vol. %
|Price BTC
|Chg. % 1D
|Chg. % 7D
|Bitcoin
|BTC
|17,930.0
|$305.98B
|$16.04B
|37.29%
|1
|-5.20%
|+5.45%
|Ethereum
|ETH
|817.89
|$80.88B
|$4.34B
|10.08%
|0.0461012
|+4.10%
|+41.59%
|Bitcoin Cash
|BCH
|2,288.5
|$39.90B
|$2.72B
|6.34%
|0.130064
|+6.40%
|+51.32%
|Ripple
|XRP
|0.75100
|$31.40B
|$1.69B
|3.94%
|0.00004459
|-0.97%
|+170.23%
|Litecoin
|LTC
|354.80
|$19.29B
|$2.55B
|5.94%
|0.0195167
|-1.28%
|+12.76%
|Cardano
|ADA
|0.535714
|$14.46B
|$336.00M
|0.78%
|0.00003067
|+11.26%
|+358.40%
|IOTA
|MIOTA
|4.7450
|$13.06B
|$674.83M
|1.57%
|0.00025825
|+14.39%
|+0.96%
|Dash
|DASH
|1,150.50
|$9.37B
|$326.58M
|0.76%
|0.066409
|+0.46%
|+40.50%
|NEM
|XEM
|0.91956
|$8.61B
|$235.23M
|0.55%
|0.00005262
|+11.14%
|+73.90%
|EOS
|EOS
|11.5780
|$6.84B
|$1.60B
|3.72%
|0.00068475
|+30.35%
|+139.15%
%TEXT%
